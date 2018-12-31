Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles in victory

Siakam had 20 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, and four assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 95-89 victory over Chicago.

Siakam bounced back after a couple of subpar games, putting up his fifth double-double of the season in a victory against the Bulls. Siakam's breakout season continues with career-high numbers across the board. He has become a key part of the Raptors title hopes and there is no reason to think his production will decline at any time soon.