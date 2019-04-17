Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles in win

Siakam totaled 19 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and an assist across 37 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Magic on Tuesday.

Siakam was at it once again, proving to be a key piece of the Raptors' starting lineup and posting a double-double in Tuesday's win. He's a strong candidate for Most Improved Player with his breakout regular season, and it seems he's carried that newfound production into the playoffs.

