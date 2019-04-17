Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles in win
Siakam totaled 19 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and an assist across 37 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Magic on Tuesday.
Siakam was at it once again, proving to be a key piece of the Raptors' starting lineup and posting a double-double in Tuesday's win. He's a strong candidate for Most Improved Player with his breakout regular season, and it seems he's carried that newfound production into the playoffs.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Big stat line in loss•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Big double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Disappoints in return from rest•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Might not play Saturday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...