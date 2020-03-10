Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles Monday
Siakam amassed 27 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds and eight assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 101-92 victory over the Jazz.
Siakam was magnificent for the Raptors who pulled out one of their more impressive victories of the season. The shorthanded Raptors were already without a number of players and lost Norman Powell (ankle) to an injury after only two minutes. Against all odds, they were able to roll a full-strength Jazz outfit on their own home floor. Siakam continues to put together a fantastic season and is certainly in the discussion for the most-improved player, an award he currently owns.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Leads way in victory•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Inefficient in loss•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Pops for team-high 22 in loss•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Big double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Pours in game-high 34 in wild win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Will return Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...