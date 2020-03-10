Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles Monday

Siakam amassed 27 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds and eight assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 101-92 victory over the Jazz.

Siakam was magnificent for the Raptors who pulled out one of their more impressive victories of the season. The shorthanded Raptors were already without a number of players and lost Norman Powell (ankle) to an injury after only two minutes. Against all odds, they were able to roll a full-strength Jazz outfit on their own home floor. Siakam continues to put together a fantastic season and is certainly in the discussion for the most-improved player, an award he currently owns.