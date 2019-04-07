Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles Sunday

Siakam recorded 23 points (8-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes in Sunday's 117-109 win over the Heat.

Siakam was highly efficient Sunday, shooting 80 percent from the floor, 60 percent from three, and making all of his shots from the charity stripe. Those shooting percentages, along with his double-digit rebound total, is something Siakam will look to sustain in the postseason for a potential run.