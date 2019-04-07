Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles Sunday
Siakam recorded 23 points (8-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes in Sunday's 117-109 win over the Heat.
Siakam was highly efficient Sunday, shooting 80 percent from the floor, 60 percent from three, and making all of his shots from the charity stripe. Those shooting percentages, along with his double-digit rebound total, is something Siakam will look to sustain in the postseason for a potential run.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Big double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Disappoints in return from rest•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Might not play Saturday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Pours in game-high 31 points•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 25 points in Friday's loss•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...