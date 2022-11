Siakam (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Siakam is expected to miss his first game of the season after suffering a strained groin during Friday's loss to the Mavericks. Fred VanVleet (back) is questionable, so the Raptors could be down two key playmakers. If one or both are absent, more minutes could be in store for Otto Porter, Christian Koloko, Chris Boucher and other players across the roster.