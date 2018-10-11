Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Draws start Thursday
Siakam is in the starting lineup for Thursday's preseason game against New Orleans, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
With the Raptors resting the majority of their starters, Siakam gets the nod within the starting five and figures to see a significant workload. Lorenzo Brown, Jordan Loyd, OG Anunoby and Greg Monroe will join Siakam in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 19 in exhibition win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Plays team-high 25 minutes Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Provides spark off bench in clincher•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Plays 14 minutes Sunday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Receives stitches in lip•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Disappointing after move back to bench•
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...