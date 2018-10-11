Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Draws start Thursday

Siakam is in the starting lineup for Thursday's preseason game against New Orleans, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

With the Raptors resting the majority of their starters, Siakam gets the nod within the starting five and figures to see a significant workload. Lorenzo Brown, Jordan Loyd, OG Anunoby and Greg Monroe will join Siakam in the starting lineup.

