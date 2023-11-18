Siakam contributed 23 points (11-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 29 minutes during Friday's 108-105 loss to Boston.

This was a solid bounce-back performance for Siakam after he was held to 11 points against the Bucks on Wednesday. Overall, Siakam is definitely trending up with averages of 24.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five games.