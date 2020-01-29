Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Drops 24 against Hawks
Siakam scored 24 points (8-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-10 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two assists and a block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 130-114 win over the Hawks.
The All-Star forward has scored more than 20 points in three straight games, and in nine games since returning from a groin strain, Siakam is averaging 20.0 points, 6.7 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.6 threes, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals. Injuries continue to bedevil the Raptors -- Marc Gasol (hamstring) and O.G. Anunoby (shoulder) both left Tuesday's game early -- but as long as Siakam stays healthy he should remain a dynamic fantasy asset, and one of the focal points of the team's offense.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores most points since return•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Posts double-double•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Puts up 18 in win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 14, swats four shots•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 21 points•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Logs 30 minutes in return to action•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...