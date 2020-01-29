Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Drops 24 against Hawks

Siakam scored 24 points (8-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-10 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two assists and a block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 130-114 win over the Hawks.

The All-Star forward has scored more than 20 points in three straight games, and in nine games since returning from a groin strain, Siakam is averaging 20.0 points, 6.7 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.6 threes, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals. Injuries continue to bedevil the Raptors -- Marc Gasol (hamstring) and O.G. Anunoby (shoulder) both left Tuesday's game early -- but as long as Siakam stays healthy he should remain a dynamic fantasy asset, and one of the focal points of the team's offense.