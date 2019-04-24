Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Drops 24 in series finale

Siakam totaled 24 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a block across 32 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Magic on Tuesday.

It was another big night for Siakam, who had an extraordinary first-round performance after a breakout regular season. He scored at least 24 points in three of five games against Orlando and pulled down at least nine boards three times. He'll try to keep the momentum going in the Conference Semifinals, where Toronto will face either Philadelphia or Brooklyn.