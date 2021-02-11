Siakam went for 26 points (9-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 34 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Wizards on Wednesday.
Despite a couple subpar performances recently, Siakam's last seven games have been his most productive stretch of the season. In that span, he's averaged 25.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
