Siakam tallied 27 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 3Pt), eight rebounds and three blocked shots across 38 minutes in a loss to the Bulls on Thursday.

Siakam and Chris Boucher combined for 65 points for a depleted Toronto team, though it wasn't enough to help the Raptors keep pace in the contest. Siakam has scored 27 points in each of his past two contests and has gone for 20-plus eight times in his past 10 games. Over that stretch, he is averaging 24.0 points, 7.7 boards and 3.7 assists.