Siakam had 29 points (9-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-13 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 95-91 victory over the Pistons.

Siakam turned in a strong scoring performance by getting to the charity stripe with ease. He also impressed on the defensive end by swatting away a pair of shots and registering three steals. Siakam is now averaging 30.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals over his last six games.