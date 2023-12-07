Siakam recorded 30 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-11 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-103 loss to Miami.

Siakam led the Raptors in scoring for the first time since Nov. 22 and has scored 20-plus points in three straight games. He entered Wednesday's game averaging 20.0 points per game across 34.3 minutes, each of which are his lowest since the 2018-19 season as he adjusts to the expanded roles of O.G. Anunoby and Scottie Barnes. Siakam will look to build off his scoring momentum Friday against the Hornets.