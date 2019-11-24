Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Drops 34 in tight win
Siakam accounted for 34 points (11-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 40 minutes Saturday against the Hawks.
Siakam topped 30 points for the sixth time this year, emerging from a minor three-game slump in which he shot just 35.7 percent. He's taken a huge leap forward in his fourth professional season and is on pace to average nearly eight points and two rebounds more than he did a year ago. Siakam's inserted himself into the MVP conversation by virtue of his remarkable leap and has provided season-long averages of 25.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 36.7 minutes per game so far.
