Siakam finished with 35 points (12-21 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals over 39 minutes during Friday's 122-116 loss to the Jazz.

Siakam was one of the most frequently mentioned names on the rumor mill leading up to the deadline, but the Raptors held on tight and added some reinforcements up front in Jakob Poeltl. Siakam's role on the Raptors remains unchanged, and that's totally fine with his fantasy managers. In his previous 15 games, Siakam put up 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists.