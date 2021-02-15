Siakam finished with 18 points (6-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block Sunday in the Raptors' 116-112 loss to the Timberwolves.
Siakam's ability to check off every column of the box score salvaged what was a poor night on the offensive end. Fantasy managers should grant Siakam some leeway after he had been red hot from the field over his last three games, averaging 27.0 points while converting on 62.5 percent of his three-point attempts and 56 percent of his shots overall.
