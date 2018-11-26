Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Efficient 21 points in Sunday's win
Siakam supplied 21 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in 31 minutes during Sunday's 125-115 win over the Heat.
Siakam had reached double figures in scoring in 14 straight games prior to Friday's seven-point effort against the Wizards. This was the sixth time Siakam has scored 20-plus points through 21 appearances this season. He had scored 20 points only once prior to this season, so his ability to fill it up offensively has been a pleasant surprise. Moreover, Siakam has established himself as an integral part of the rotation because he's an extremely versatile defender who can also create for himself and others on offense.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Nets 22 points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Continues strong season Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Puts up 12 points in start•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 17 points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores efficiently in loss•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores season-high 23 in win over Knicks•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...