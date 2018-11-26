Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Efficient 21 points in Sunday's win

Siakam supplied 21 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in 31 minutes during Sunday's 125-115 win over the Heat.

Siakam had reached double figures in scoring in 14 straight games prior to Friday's seven-point effort against the Wizards. This was the sixth time Siakam has scored 20-plus points through 21 appearances this season. He had scored 20 points only once prior to this season, so his ability to fill it up offensively has been a pleasant surprise. Moreover, Siakam has established himself as an integral part of the rotation because he's an extremely versatile defender who can also create for himself and others on offense.

