Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Efficient in limited minutes in opener

Siakam scored 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt) while adding two rebounds, two assists and a block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Cavaliers.

While Siakam and Jonas Valanciunas formed the Raptors' starting frontcourt on Opening Night, Serge Ibaka ended up seeing more court time than either one, highlighting the volatility of new head coach Nick Nurse's lineups. Expect Siakam's minutes and production to fluctuate depending on who Toronto is facing any given night, but as he showed Wednesday, the 24-year-old doesn't necessarily need big minutes to make an impact for the Raptors.