Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Efficient in win

Siakam recorded 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Sunday's victory over the Heat.

Siakam continued his breakout season with yet another efficient performance against Miami. Over his past six contests, the third-year forward averaging 19.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 threes while shooting a ridiculous 63.0 percent from the field.