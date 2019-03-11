Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Efficient in win
Siakam recorded 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Sunday's victory over the Heat.
Siakam continued his breakout season with yet another efficient performance against Miami. Over his past six contests, the third-year forward averaging 19.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 threes while shooting a ridiculous 63.0 percent from the field.
