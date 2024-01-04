Siakam racked up 24 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 victory over the Grizzlies.

Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley carried the Raptors to victory Wednesday, but Siakam's contributions can't go overlooked, as he was efficient from the field and also made his presence felt on the glass. The star big man has been playing well of late and has scored at least 20 points in his last five games, a span in which he's averaging 28.8 points per game while shooting 60.4 percent from the floor.