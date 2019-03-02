Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Efficient in win

Siakam finished with 16 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Siakam paced the Raptors' frontcourt in minutes yet again, delivering a solid all-around stat line in Friday's win. The talented big should continue to be deployed in fantasy lineups in what has been a breakout year for the third-year forward from New Mexico State.