Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Efficient in win
Siakam finished with 16 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Trail Blazers on Friday.
Siakam paced the Raptors' frontcourt in minutes yet again, delivering a solid all-around stat line in Friday's win. The talented big should continue to be deployed in fantasy lineups in what has been a breakout year for the third-year forward from New Mexico State.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 25 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 22 points in Friday's win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Explodes for 44 points•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Rare poor shooting night•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Posts team-high 33 points•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...