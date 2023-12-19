Siakam ended with 27 points (11-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 114-99 victory over Charlotte.
Siakam took advantage of Charlotte's depleted frontcourt and nearly posted a double-double. His eight assists tied a season high, and his 27 points were his sixth-highest mark of the campaign. Siakam's offensive numbers are down slightly compared to last year, but he's playing fewer minutes per game.
