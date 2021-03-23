Siakam produced 21 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Monday's 117-99 loss to the Rockets.

It was a nice bounce-back game for Siakam after a tepid game against the Cavaliers. Siakam has had some issues with consistency since his six-game absence, but it isn't a huge concern for those who depend on Siakam in fantasy formats. He should return to steadier production in short order as the team seeks to end their nine-game skid.