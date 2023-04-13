Siakam notched 32 points (13-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-11 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Wednesday's 109-105 play-in game loss to the Bulls.

Siakam was excellent Wednesday and was Toronto's best player through prolonged stretches, but his efforts were not enough to lift the Raptors past the Bulls in this one. The seventh-year forward ends the regular season as one of the best power forwards in The Association, averaging career highs in points (24.2) and assists (5.8) to go along with 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 37.4 minutes per game.