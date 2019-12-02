Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Emphatic performance in win

Siakam totaled 35 points (14-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 130-110 victory over the Jazz.

Siakam torched the Jazz, pouring in 35 points including five triples. The Raptors blew this game out early and were never troubled during arguably their most impressive victory of the season. Despite Kyle Lowry (thumb) and Serge Ibaka (ankle) missing extended periods, the Raptors still sit second in the Eastern Conference, much to the surprise of many basketball fans. Siakam is putting up second-round value and has to be in consideration for his second consecutive most-improved player award.