Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Epic performance in Wednesday's win
Siakam finished with 33 points (14-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 victory over the Thunder.
Siakam dominated the Thunder on Wednesday, dropping 33 points on 14-of-21 shooting. He added 13 rebounds and a full line in one of his better performances of the last month. Siakam is certainly a favorite fort he leagues most-improved player this season and efforts like this will do his chances no harm at all. Many owners will have nabbed Siakam off the waivers early in the season but things are going to change moving forward. He will be a hot target next season and will likely require a top 40 selection to secure his services.
