Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Expected back Wednesday
Siakam (back) is expected to return for Wednesday's game against Indiana, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.
Siakam missed Sunday's game, but he practiced Tuesday and is officially designated as "probable" on the injury report. Barring a setback, he'll be back in his usual role Wednesday night.
