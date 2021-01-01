Siakam (not injury related) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
Siakam was a late scratch for Thursday's game against the Knicks due to disciplinary reasons, and it's a good sign that he's not on the injury report for Saturday's game. It's still a good idea to keep an eye out for his status, but it would be surprising if his punishment lasted more than one game.
