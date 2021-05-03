Siakam notched 39 points (15-26 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in Sunday's win over the Lakers.

Siakam topped the 30-point mark for the first time since April 2, when he recorded 36 points against the Warriors, and this one was his best scoring output of the entire campaign. Siakam's numbers have regressed a bit compared to last season, but he remains one of the biggest offensive threats in the Raptors roster.