Siakam notched 44 points (17-28 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 42 minutes in Thursday's overtime loss against the Wizards.

Siakam has recorded two double-doubles over his last three appearances and has been playing at a high level of late, scoring at least 24 points in six of his last nine appearances. The talented big man is averaging 24.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists during that stretch, and he seems to be gearing up for a strong end of the season despite the fact that the Raptors are all but eliminated from playoff contention.