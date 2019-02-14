Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Explodes for 44 points in win
Siakam posted 44 points (15-25 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 32 minutes Wednesday against the Wizards.
Siakam came up huge with leading scorer Kawhi Leonard sitting out for rest purposes, dropping a career-high 44 points and finishing with his 13th double-double of the year. The third-year forward's set a new career high twice in his past four games after posting a 33 point, 14 rebound line on February 7th. A leading candidate for most improved player, Siakam has exploded onto the fantasy scene, producing to the tune of 15.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steal in 31.5 minutes per game.
