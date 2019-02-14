Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Explodes for 44 points

Siakam posted 44 points (15-25 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 32 minutes Wednesday in the Raptors' 129-120 win over the Wizards.

Siakam came up huge with leading scorer Kawhi Leonard (knee) sitting out, establishing a new career high in scoring while finishing with his 13th double-double. The third-year forward has now delivered new personal-best scoring tallies twice in the last four games after previously posting a 33-point, 14-rebound line back on Feb. 7. A leading candidate for the NBA's Most Improved Player, Siakam has exploded onto the fantasy scene in 2018-19, producing to the tune of 16.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steal in 31.5 minutes per game.