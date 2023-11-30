Siakam ended Wednesday's 112-105 victory over Phoenix with 22 points (9-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes.

After failing to reach 20 points in three straight games, Siakam upped his shot volume but not his efficiency Wednesday. The 29-year-old is flailing from three-point range, shooting an appalling 9.8 percent (4-for-41) from beyond the arc over the last 12 games, but he's maintained a solid fantasy floor by averaging 22.6 points, 7.7 boards, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals over that stretch. Siakam's career 32.1 percent three-point shooting isn't among the league's elite, but he's better than what he's shown so far, and his shot should begin to fall with more frequency at some point.