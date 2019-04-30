Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Fills box score in Game 2 loss

Siakam compiled 21 points (9-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four steals, three assists, and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 94-89 Game 2 loss to the 76ers.

Siakam struggled from the field for the first time this postseason. However, he supplied no shortage of counting stats while continuing to assert himself offensively. With the series shifting to Philadelphia for Thursday's Game 3, Siakam will look to get back on track from an efficiency standpoint. Still, he has been among the most consistent and well-rounded producers during these playoffs.

