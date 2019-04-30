Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Fills box score in Game 2 loss
Siakam compiled 21 points (9-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four steals, three assists, and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 94-89 Game 2 loss to the 76ers.
Siakam struggled from the field for the first time this postseason. However, he supplied no shortage of counting stats while continuing to assert himself offensively. With the series shifting to Philadelphia for Thursday's Game 3, Siakam will look to get back on track from an efficiency standpoint. Still, he has been among the most consistent and well-rounded producers during these playoffs.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 29 points in Game 1 win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Drops 24 in series finale•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Solid complementary effort in Game 4•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Leads all scorers with 30 points•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles in win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Big stat line in loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...