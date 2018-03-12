Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Fills box score in limited run

Siakam provided nine points (4-8 FG, 1-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 18 minutes during Sunday's 132-106 win over the Knicks.

Siakam played just over a third of the game, but he contributed across the board, including prominent figures on the boards and as a passer. He's shown the ability to do so when given the chance this season, but he simply doesn't receive enough run to produce reliable fantasy numbers when the team has its full complement of options.