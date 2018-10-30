Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Fills it up in spot start
Siakam finished with 22 points (10-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four steals, two assists, and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 124-109 loss to the Bucks.
Siakam was in the starting lineup Monday and put up a huge line in the 15 point loss. He was able to contribute across the board, once again flashing his fantasy upside. He will likely be in and out of the starting lineup as the season progresses but he has certainly done enough to play key minutes moving forward, no matter his role. He is a fringe standard league player and needs to be on all rosters in deeper formats.
