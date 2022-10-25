Siakam recorded 23 points (7-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals across 42 minutes during Monday's 98-90 win over Miami.
One of the most versatile and productive big men in the league, Siakam's ability to contribute in several categories was on full display here as he recorded multiple tallies in all six major categories while also ending just one rebound short of a double-double, and four assists shy of what would've been a triple-double. Siakam has fallen just short of reaching that feat in the last two games and kicked off the campaign with a double-double and a triple-double in the opening two contests, so there's no question he's been an absolute stud to begin the season in most fantasy formats.
