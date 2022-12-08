Siakam registered 25 points (10-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 win over the Lakers.

Siakam turned in a strong all-around showing, registering his first double-double of the month and his second in six games. The forward continues to serve as one of Toronto's top options on the offensive end, putting up between 15-to-20 shot attempts on a nightly basis. Siakam is averaging 24.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists through 15 contests.