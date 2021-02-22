Siakam scored 23 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal over 41 minutes in Sunday's victory over the 76ers.

Siakam has added at least five rebounds and five assists in five straight games while extending his consecutive games streak with a steal to 13. He's struggled with his shot, hitting under 45 percent in four of his last five games but is on par with his shooting percentage for all of last season.