Siakam produced 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's 120-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Siakam made an early exit, committing his sixth foul with 8:30 left in the fourth quarter. It was a rocky return for the forward after missing his last game for disciplinary reasons. Although he's currently in a rough patch, Siakam should get back to his usual numbers sooner rather than later, especially with Toronto's current deficiencies at the center position.