Siakam posted 22 points (8-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 106-102 preseason win over the Bulls.

Aside from Jakob Poeltl's (illness) absence, the Raptors had their expected starters play heavy minutes during the team's penultimate preseason contest, and Siakam led the way. He tied Scottie Barnes with a team-high 22 points and delivered solid defensive production. This is exactly the type of performance Siakam is capable of delivering on a consistent basis during the regular season.