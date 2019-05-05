Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Gets Game 4 start
Siakam (calf) opened Sunday's Game 4 matchup with the 76ers as the Raptors' starting power forward.
After Siakam received the green light to play through his bruised right calf following pregame warmups, it wasn't immediately clear if he would fill his usual starting role or come off the bench. Once the game tipped off, it was revealed that Siakam would work with the top unit, though it remains uncertain if any restrictions with his playing time will be in place. The Raptors may just see how his calf responds early on during the contest rather than implementing a hard minutes limit.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Cleared for Game 4•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Will be game-time call•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Deemed doubtful for Game 4•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 20 in loss•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Fills box score in Game 2 loss•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 29 points in Game 1 win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...