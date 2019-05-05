Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Gets Game 4 start

Siakam (calf) opened Sunday's Game 4 matchup with the 76ers as the Raptors' starting power forward.

After Siakam received the green light to play through his bruised right calf following pregame warmups, it wasn't immediately clear if he would fill his usual starting role or come off the bench. Once the game tipped off, it was revealed that Siakam would work with the top unit, though it remains uncertain if any restrictions with his playing time will be in place. The Raptors may just see how his calf responds early on during the contest rather than implementing a hard minutes limit.

