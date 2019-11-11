Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Gets third straight double-double

Siakam collected 24 points (9-25 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 42 minutes Sunday in the Raptors' 113-104 win over the Lakers.

The poor efficiency from the field, three-point range and the free-throw line limited the overall impact of Siakam's night in season-long category leagues, but he once again paid dividends to those who rostered him in DFS. Siakam has now notched double-doubles in three consecutive games and should benefit from heightened usage on offense moving forward with Kyle Lowry (hand) and Serge Ibaka (ankle) facing uncertain return timelines.