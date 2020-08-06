Siakam notched 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 109-99 win over the Magic.

Siakam has scored at least 15 points in his three games since the restart, but he hasn't been accurate when doing so -- he is hitting just 39.5 percent of his shots from the field in that span. He should continue to produce, but he needs to improve his shooting percentages as soon as possible to remain a top-notch fantasy asset across most formats.