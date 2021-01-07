Siakam had 32 points (11-21 FG, 1-4 3PT, 9-14 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's loss to the Suns.

The loss dropped the Raptors to a disappointing 1-6 on the season, but it was the best individual effort for Siakam in the early going. Through his first five appearances, Siakam had averaged just 17.6 points on 40.7 percent shooting from the field.