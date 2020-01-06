Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Goes through on-court work

Siakam (groin) was spotted taking part in light on-court work Monday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Although Siakam still has no official timetable for return, his ability to participate in light on-court drills is a positive step in his recovery from a groin strain that's kept him out since Dec. 20th. Barring any setbacks, Siakam could take on more advanced drills later in the week, though the Raptors are expected to treat their star forward with the utmost caution.