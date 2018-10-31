Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Grabs career-high 15 boards in Tuesday's win
Siakam supplied 15 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 129-112 win over the 76ers.
Siakam was spectacular, hauling in a career high in rebounding a night after he posted career bests in scoring and steals. He has seen 33-plus minutes in each of the last three games, with Kawhi Leonard (rest) sitting out Monday's matchup with the Bucks and OG Anunoby (personal) missing his third straight on Tuesday. With that being said, Siakam is extremely versatile, particularly defensively, possessing the ability to cover every position, but also offensively, as he has dished at least two assists in all eight tilts and scored in double figures in five. As a result, Siakam is likely to continue earning plenty of minutes going forward.
