Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Grabs fourth double-double

Siakam scored 15 points (6-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 126-110 win over the Cavaliers.

The Raptors were missing four key contributors for this one, but Siakam stepped up with his fourth double-double of the season and first since early November. While Danny Green (knee) and Serge Ibaka (knee) might return Saturday, Kawhi Leonard (rest) will sit, so there should be plenty of opportunity again for Siakam to make an impact.