Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Grabs second straight double-double

Siakam scored 13 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 104-101 win over the Hawks.

It was a somewhat shaky performance from the 24-year-old -- in addition to poor shooting from three-point range and the free-throw line, he committed five fouls and four turnovers -- but Siakam still delivered his eighth double-double of the season, and his fourth in the last six games. The third-year forward has locked down the starting power forward spot for the Raptors with his energy and defense, but if recent results are any indication, his production could still rise in the second half.