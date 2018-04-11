Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Headed back to bench role
Siakam will return to a bench role for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Heat.
Siakam picked up the spot start Monday with Serge Ibaka getting the night off for rest, posting 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes. As expected, however, Ibaka will be back in the lineup Wednesday, which sends Siakam to the bench. With the Raptors likely to keep their starter's minutes limited, Siakam could still see a slightly elevated role as a reserve, though he'll have trouble reaching the 29 minutes he logged Monday.
